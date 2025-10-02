35 of the best curry houses to celebrate a special occasion around Buckinghamshire

Indian food is undoubtedly one of the nation’s favourite cuisines – and there are so many great spots to try in all corners around our county.

To help you choose where to go, here are 35 of the best curry houses and takeaways in the area – based on Google reviews.

All data was taken from Google and the eateries are not ranked in any particular order. Each business is given a rating out of five stars.

1 . HoneyMoon, 39 Buckingham St, Aylesbury "Lovely place with delicious spicy freshly cooked food. Service was first class, we also love the Bollywood music playing. We will be coming back." - Rated: 4.7 (529 reviews)

2 . Coco Tamarind, Aylesbury Rd, Princes Risborough "Lovely curry and great service, very happy to personalise orders!" - 4.7 (549 reviews)

3 . New Rajdouth - 8 White Horse Dr, Emerson Valley "Delicious food available to dine in or takeaway. Immaculately clean and fantastic service. We have both eaten in and has takeaway, equally good quality." - Rated: 4.4 (279 reviews)

4 . Dipalee Lounge, 18 Castle St, Buckingham "Best curry we've had, quality of food and service was outstanding. Going back in the near future for sure" - 4.7 (1,193 reviews)