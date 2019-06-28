3, 2, 1 activate: Robot exhibition coming to Aylesbury

This summer Bucks County Museum in Aylesbury is being taken over by an invasion of robots, cyborgs and androids as it plays host to a new exhibition called ROBOT.

Part of Darragh Boniface-Allen's winning robot exhibition poster

In the run-up to the exhibition which opens on July 27, the museum asked schools to design a poster to publicise ROBOT: A collection of robots, cyborgs and androids.

Two overall winners have been chosen from the many entries which showcased robots in all shapes and sizes.

After a lot of deliberation, the judges chose two winners from the strong field.

The winning poster from the Key Stage One category (for younger primary school children) was Darragh Boniface-Allen, 7, who goes to Ashbrook School in Milton Keynes.

Meanwhile, the winning poster from the Key Stage Two category (for older primary school children) was Sam Ellis, ten, a pupil at Weston Turville C of E School.

The runners-up are Dylan, six and Hugo, five in the Key Stage One category and Sienna, eight and Wojciech, eight, in the Key Stage Two category.

The two winning entries are pictured in this article while the runners-up designs can be seen at www.buckscountymuseum.org

ROBOT: A collection of robots, cyborgs and androids is described by organisers as 'an exciting, family-friendly exhibition which showcases awe-inspiring robots, cyborgs and androids in all their forms including some of the most iconic robots from the world of movies, TV and beyond.'

It opens on July 27 and runs through the summer holidays (Monday to Saturday) until August 31 with entry £3.50 for adults and £2.50 for children.