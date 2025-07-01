271 acts of animal cruelty reported in Bucks as RSPCA recovered self-harming dog in Milton Keynes

New data released from the RSPCA has revealed that 271 acts of animal cruelty were committed in Buckinghamshire over the last summer alone.

Among them was an incident where RSPCA staff discovered a neglected dog in Milton Keynes. They found that the pet was causing serious harm to herself and she had open sores and wounds on her limbs, face and body all of which would have been causing her pain.

The RSPCA has confirmed the animal in question made a full recovery and her then owner was prosecuted.

Across the country the welfare charity has revealed that there is a 33% annual increase in cruelty reports during the summer period.

An animal recovered by the RSPCA

New data has been released by the charity, which launched a Summer Cruelty Campaign to highlight a side of the season residents may not be aware of.

In June, July and August last year across England and Wales the RSPCA took 34,401 cruelty calls to its emergency line - compared to 25,887 the year before - showing an increase by a third.

On average it took 374 reports of cruelty against animals every single day during this period, new findings revealed. During this time period there were 271 reports in Buckinghamshire.

To mark the start of its campaign the RSPCA has released a promotional video with singer Alesha Dixon. It features four pets rescued by the RSPCA who were rehomed after enduring what the charity has described as ‘horrific’ circumstances.

Alesha Dixon

Alesha, who is a judge on ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent, said: “The RSPCA’s rescue and rehabilitation work gives victims of cruelty like Bernie, Bella, Berlioz and Benito another chance of a happy life. The charity also works hard to bring those responsible for such abuse to justice.

“I hope supporting their Summer Cruelty Appeal will raise awareness of the amazing work the RSPCA’s staff and volunteers carry out daily while raising vital funds so they continue transforming the lives of so many animals in need.

“It is shocking and heartbreaking that the RSPCA is reporting a 33% rise in animal cruelty during the summer months with 31 reports of cruelty made to the RSPCA every single hour the line is open, but working together we can save animals from this cruel side of summer.”