23-year-old man robbed of bike in St Mary's Churchyard in Aylesbury Town centre

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a robbery in Aylesbury.

At around 10pm on Wednesday (30/10) the victim, a 23-year-old man, was cycling through St Mary’s Church yard on St Mary’s Square when he was pushed off his bike by a man.

The man then picked up the victim’s bike and cycled off.

The offender is described as a white man, aged in his early thirties and slim. He had stubble and was wearing a long dark coat.

The bike that was stolen was a black and blue ‘Rockrider’ mountain bike. It has since been recovered.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Thomas Booth, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “I am appealing for anyone who may have seen this incident to please come forward.

“Anyone with information can contact police on the non-emergency number 101 or make a report online quoting reference number 43190339235.