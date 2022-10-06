23 knife crimes confirmed in Aylesbury following launch of new police operation

Thames Valley Police has announced that it logged 23 knife crimes in its first full month since launching a new operation tackling the use of bladed weapons.

At the start of September the police force announced it was extending Operation Deter to include Aylesbury and the wider Aylesbury Vale area.

Operation Deter is a new policing initiative designed to produce tougher and quicker sentencing when dealing with adults carrying and using bladed weapons.

23 arrests were made in the Aylesbury Vale area relating to suspected knife crime. Photo by Katie Collins PA Images

Initially the scheme was rolled out in nearby Milton Keynes after the city was rocked by four fatalities involving knives in under three months in the first half of the year.

New police data released yesterday (5 October) shows 23 knife-enabled crimes were recorded, leading to seven charges.

Ten people were bailed while investigations continue, Thames Valley Police revealed.

New figures were released by the police as they announced plans to extend the scheme to Slough.

Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC), Matthew Barber, who has spearheaded the campaign, said: “I am pleased to see Op Deter being extended to Slough. This tough operational policing approach has already shown early positive signs in Milton Keynes and Aylesbury. I hope to see this trend continue as it is adopted in Slough, with more people being charged and remanded in court and more knives taken off our streets.”

Unlawful possession of a knife is an either way offence, using Operation Deter, the police force aims to take a zero tolerance approach in instances when adults are caught carrying dangerous items.

An emphasis is placed on proactively charging any offenders, immediately, while the person is still in police custody.

Thames Valley Police states this also includes taking a more robust approach to bail in these instances.

It is hoped that the scheme can be extended to include the entirety of the Thames Valley Policing area over the next 12 months.