20-year-old from village near Aylesbury jailed for raping woman in Bucks three years ago

A Prestwood man has been jailed for rape, following an investigation by Thames Valley Police.

James Patey, aged 20, of Honor Road, Prestwood, was jailed for five and a half years at Amersham Crown Court on Friday, March 10. He was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

After a four-day trial at the same court, a majority jury found Patey guilty of one count of rape.

Patey raped a woman in South Bucks in 2020.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Suzie Price said: “I would like to thank the victim in this case for her incredible courage, resilience, patience and the integrity she has shown over the past three years.

“Despite the court delays caused by coronavirus, she has continued to support Thames Valley Police and has trusted that she would be listened to.

“She made it clear that she wanted to continue with the investigation and prosecution to ensure that other women felt empowered to report incidents like this to the police.