16-year-old charged with multiple drug supply offences after being stopped by police in Aylesbury

A 16-year-old boy who was stopped by police in Aylesbury has been charged with multiple drug supply offences.

The teenager, from London, was arrested just after 4pm yesterday (Tuesday, January 31). He was detained by officers on Tring Road, suspected to be involved in the supply of drugs. Following a search, he was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

A further search located a quantity of Class A and Class B drugs on his person. He has been charged with the following offences:

Possess with the intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A - ‘Crack’ Cocaine;

Possess with the intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A - Heroin;

Being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug of Class B - Cannabis;

Possess a controlled drug of Class B - Cannabis.

