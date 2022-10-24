Police have appealed for information

A 16-year-old boy is in hospital after being stabbed in Buckingham town centre on Saturday night.

Another 16-year-old from Buckingham has been arrested and charged by police following the incident in Meadow Walk and three other teenagers from Buckingham were also arrested.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “Thames Valley Police officers were called at about 7.55pm on Saturday, October 22, following reports of a stabbing following an altercation.

“Officers attended the scene along with other emergency service colleagues, where a 16-year-old boy had sustained a stab wound.

“His injury is serious but not life threatening and he has been taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains.

“A 16-year-old boy from Buckingham, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with Section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a knife/blade/sharp pointed article in a public place today (Monday, October 24).

“He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court today.

“Three other boys from Buckingham were arrested in relation to this incident: a 13-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of affray, a 15-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of affray, and a 16-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of affray.

“The 13-year-old and 15-year-old boys have been released on police bail until November 20. The 16-year-old remains in custody.

“Officers are continuing to investigate the incident.