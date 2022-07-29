14th century Buckingham mansion boasting two cottages and 1.5 acres of land receives £3.9m bids

The grand historic property is being sold by Fine and Country Birmingham and can be viewed on Zoopla here.

At least one bid of £3,900,000 has been received by the estate agency.

Whoever next owns the colossal home will inherit a staggering 10 bedrooms, eight bathrooms and seven reception rooms.

These features are spread across three buildings the main mansion, plus two guest cottages.

Surrounding the Grade I property is luscious picturesque gardens, 1.5 acres worth belongs to the house.

Fine and Country describe the manor as a piece of ‘architecture which must be viewed’.

The home is located on West Street in Buckingham and within half a mile of two schools.

A double garage, home gym and private parking space for upwards of 10 cars are among some of the other pluses at this stunning home.

You can take a look at the home’s key features via our photo gallery below:

1. Entrance hall The grand entrance hall to this massive house which contains well over 20 rooms. Photo: Fine and Country Photo Sales

2. Gardens Just part of the lawned area a new owner will inherit, which totals 1.5 acres worth of private land. Photo: Fine and Country Photo Sales

3. Bathroom One of eight bathrooms that comes within the home, this one is in pristine condition Photo: Fine and Country Photo Sales

4. Garden two Another look at the mansion and more of the private grounds which accompanies the 14th century house. Photo: Fine and Country Photo Sales