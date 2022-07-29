14th century Buckingham mansion boasting two cottages and 1.5 acres of land receives £3.9m bids

The grand historic property is being sold by Fine and Country Birmingham and can be viewed on Zoopla here.
At least one bid of £3,900,000 has been received by the estate agency.
Whoever next owns the colossal home will inherit a staggering 10 bedrooms, eight bathrooms and seven reception rooms.
These features are spread across three buildings the main mansion, plus two guest cottages.
Surrounding the Grade I property is luscious picturesque gardens, 1.5 acres worth belongs to the house.
Fine and Country describe the manor as a piece of ‘architecture which must be viewed’.
The home is located on West Street in Buckingham and within half a mile of two schools.
A double garage, home gym and private parking space for upwards of 10 cars are among some of the other pluses at this stunning home.
You can take a look at the home’s key features via our photo gallery below: