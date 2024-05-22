14 of the most famous people with links to Aylesbury including world-class athletes and pioneering filmmaker
and live on Freeview channel 276
Also, Aylesbury has links to groundbreaking filmmakers, inspirational policy changers, and key figures in UK history.
Here is a non-exhaustive list of some of the most famous and celebrated individuals to call Aylesbury home:
- Michael Apted
Apted, who was born in Aylesbury, is best known for his fascinating Up series. Apted was the man behind the camera orchestrating the docuseries looking at people’s lives over a seven-year period. Every seven years the same individuals would be interviewed by Apted, they would update him on how there life was going, offering viewers a unique look at how people and their circumstances change over time. Apted, who passed away aged 79, also directed Hollywood features including the Coal Miner’s Daughter starring Barbra Streisand and the 19th film in the James Bond series – The World is Not Enough.
- John Hampden
The former MP for Wendover is known for his role in the English Civil War. As a cousin of Oliver Cromwell, the man whose statue can be seen in Aylesbury town centre, will forever be known as one of the key figures who stood up against King Charles I to spark a unique war in England.
- Ellen White
One of Aylesbury’s most successful athletes, she is known for breaking down barriers to help normalise girls and women playing football both locally and nationally. She capped an outstanding career by winning the European Championships with England in 2022, she had previously been a joint top scorer at a World Cup, and won major domestic trophies with both Arsenal and Manchester City
- Andrea Leadsom
One of the most senior figures within the current Government, the Aylesbury-born politician has held several high profile roles within the current Conservative Government. She remains the MP for South Northamptonshire, and has previously been the leader of the House of Commons and the Secretary of State for Business.
- Brendan Cole
The Kiwi-born dancer has lived in the Aylesbury Vale for many years. He is best known for being one of the instructors on the BBC megahit Strictly Come Dancing.
- Emmerson Boyce
The Aylesbury-born footballer captained Wigan Athletic to one of the great FA Cup upsets in 2013. He also appeared in the Premier League for several seasons during an outstanding playing career that also saw him play for the Barbados national team. He recently backed a campaign to open a new football stadium in Aylesbury.
- Stephanie Boyce
Emmerson’s sister was elected as deputy vice president of the Law Society and is one of the most respected solicitor's in the world. She also maintains a connection with Aylesbury giving talks to local schools and organisations. She has won own lifetime achievement awards within the legal world.
- Ludwig Guttmann
Maybe the most influential medical professional to work in Aylesbury. Dr Guttmann’s spinal treatment and competitions involving people with spinal injuries are seen as the basis for the Paralympic Games. The German-British neurologist is one of the most celebrated figures in Aylesbury for his pivotal role in making the town the birthplace of the Paralympics.
- The Gadirova Twins
The Gadirova twins became overnight stars when they competed as part of the women’s team that captured a bronze medal in gymnastics at the Tokyo Olympics for Great Britain. Both have gone on to excel since then, winning team medals at World and European Championship events representing their country. Jessica became a world champion in 2022 winning the floor exercise discipline in Liverpool. Her individual success saw her recognised as the BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year winner and made her a finalist for the main gong in 2022, which was won by one of Ellen White’s teammates, Beth Mead.
- Matt Phillips
Another great footballer born in Aylesbury, Phillips made his breakthrough at nearby Wycombe Wanderers and has gone on to play in the Premier League with West Bromwich Albion. He also featured at international level for Scotland. At 33, the powerful winger has just completed another season with West Brom, who lost in the Championship play-offs to leeds United.
- John Otway
Otway remains a popular figure locally, and received national acclaim for a long-standing solo career, playing folk and punk music to audiences all around the world. He has been releasing music since the 1970s and is still going strong performing at venues across the country.
- Nicholas Parsons
One of the most beloved presenters of his era, when Parsons passed away aged 96 he was living in the Aylesbury Vale area. He was known not just for his television appearances, but for hosting one of Radio 4’s most successful comedy programmes, Just a Minute.
- Samantha Louise Lewthwaite
Notorious and infamous rather than famous, Lewthwaite remains one of the most wanted individuals in the world due to her involvement with terrorist groups. She was involved with one of the 7 July bombers and has since been linked to over 400 deaths. It is not known whether she is still alive in Africa, but Interpol requested her arrest years ago. She grew up in Aylesbury before becoming one of the most notorious terrorists of the 21st century.