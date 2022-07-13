14 new traffic cameras on the cards as Bucks Council given new powers to fine motorists caught breaking laws

The local authority announced today (13 July) that it can now deliver Moving Traffic Offences (MTOs) to motorists.

Moving Traffic Offences are actions taken by drivers that are in direct violation of the rules of the road. Examples include driving through a no entry sign, making banned turns, entering a yellow box junction when the exit isn’t clear and driving on routes that are for buses and taxis only.

Previously, only councils in London could enforce these restrictions.

14 new cameras are coming to Bucks (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Under the new law local authorities can also now deliver fines to people who breach these rules.

Bucks Council says it canvassed local opinion on whether people wanted the local authority to take on these powers, before today’s announcement.

Now, the council has been informed by the Government that its application was successful.

As part of the development the local authority is looking to introduce Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras in 14 spots in the county.

The council hopes to have the new cameras up and running by December.

Councillor Steven Broadbent said: “The granting of these new powers is great news for residents and all road users in Bucks. Moving Traffic Orders are put in place where there is a need to enforce the rules of the road to motorists.

"They are designed to keep traffic moving and keep both other motorists and pedestrians safer. It’s important for people to realise, it’s not about trying to catch people out on purpose and raising money for council coffers, it’s about keeping everyone safe and reinforcing the rules of the road.

“Enforcing MTOs has many additional benefits for our environment which we are also keen to achieve in line with our climate change strategy.

"Better flowing traffic leads to less air pollution and safer roads can encourage people to switch to more sustainable forms of transport including cycling or using public transport over their own car which has multiple benefits for everyone.”

During the first six months, motorists caught breaking the rules will receive a warning letter for their first offence.

If caught again, they will receive a fixed penalty charge notice (PCN).