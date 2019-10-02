11 Aylesbury pubs that you can't have a pint in anymore...
Aylesbury has some great pubs, but here's a round up of some of the beloved lost ones...
Which pub do you miss the most?
1. The Black Horse
The Black Horse was located in Castle Street
2. The Greyhound
The Greyhound in Churchill Avenue
3. The Eagle
The Eagle in Kingsbury Square is now a cafe
4. The Foresters Arms
The Foresters Arms in Pebble Lane has been used for retail since it closed
