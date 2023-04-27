10th birthday celebrations for care home near Buckingham and Milton Keynes

A Buckingham care home celebrated its 10th anniversary with a tea party to which the town mayor was invited.

It’s been 10 years since Maids Moreton Hall, on Church Street, Maids Moreton, welcomed its first residents, and staff at the home, now run by Care UK, pulled out all the stops for a special birthday celebration.

Mayor of Buckingham Margaret Gateley joined residents, relatives, friends and staff for an afternoon tea party prepared by the home’s head chef and his team, with a buffet, cupcakes and an impressive ‘10’ cake.

Birthday celebrations at Maids Moreton Hall

The home was decorated with banners, garlands and balloons, and local performer Amanda Jones entertained people and got everyone dancing.

After meeting and greeting residents, the mayor joined in with other partygoers to sing happy birthday and toast the home’s anniversary.

General manager Ioana Almasan said: “It was wonderful to see residents celebrating and toasting the special milestone, and to have the Mayor of Buckingham join us for our party really was the cherry on the birthday cake.“The whole team worked hard to organise the event, and I am delighted to say that their efforts were rewarded – our birthday party will be one to remember for years to come.

"I would like to say a big thank you to everyone who makes Maids Moreton Hall an amazing place to call home, and for helping to make the day extra special.”

Home manager Ioana Almasan, resident David Folkes and admissions advisor Andrea Bullen

She added: “It’s certainly been a busy 10 years. We’ve welcomed some real characters to the home, built relationships with brilliant local organisations and worked hard to create a homely environment for everyone who spends time with us here at Maids Moreton Hall. We’re excited to see what’s in store for the next 10 years and beyond.”

Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives while also promoting independence, Maids Moreton Hall incorporates space for hobby and leisure activities.

