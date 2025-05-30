A 10-year-old boy from a Buckinghamshire village has completed a project to build his own speed camera.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kieran De Niese, who lives in Granborough, between Aylesbury and Milton Keynes, started the project almost a year ago, having had an interest in building and making things for as long as he could remember.

Kieran’s dad David said: "He had seen speed cameras on the roads and was curious about how they worked, and wanted to see if he could build his own from scratch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He noticed that the speed cameras he saw usually had three main parts - sensors or road markings to figure out how fast a car is going, a camera to take a picture of the car, and a screen that shows the driver’s speed.

Ten-year-old Kieran De Niese has built his own speed camera

"He wanted to build a speed camera that included all three parts."

Kieran has created a website with a series of videos showing the process of building the speed camera, with the fourth and final part due to be uploaded in the next few weeks.

Kieran added: "This project was a lot of fun.

"My friends think it is very cool - every time I make a technology video my friends want to see them."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kieran, who attends Swanbourne House School, has been praised by his teachers in subjects including maths, design technology, science and computing.

He has also received recognition from the school’s headteacher, and been able to present his work to fellow students.

David added: "As parents, we liked that he used a wide range of skills to complete the project - he had to use maths to calculate speed, science and physics to make the sensors, programming to write the code, and woodworking and design to build the box.

"It was great for Kieran to see how each of these subjects from school could be used in the real world."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kieran has yet to decide whether he will pursue a career in building, but is considering building himself a go-kart as his next project.

Meanwhile as the final touches are made to the concluding part of Kieran’s video series, Granborough Parish Council has also been speaking to David about the project, meaning there is no sign of interest in Kieran’s speed camera slowing down.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.