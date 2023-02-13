10 things we absolutely love about Aylesbury from market traditions to our fantastic theatre

In defence of the misunderstood Bucks town

The Bucks Herald is once again going to bat for Aylesbury, the great Bucks market town.

For the second consecutive year, Aylesbury was savaged in the I Live Here poll sliding from first to fifth-place in the mean-spirited chart.

In response to the ranking we have looked at some of the standout features of this historic British town.

Also, we reached out to Aylesbury’s mayor to find out why he loves representing this part of the country.

Councillor Tim Dixon said: “I am extremely proud to be the Town Mayor for Aylesbury. There are many unsung heroes in this town and I am pleased to meet so many people that do wonderful things. The commitment to help local communities is inspiring. Aylesbury is fortunate to have voluntary groups such as the Aylesbury Wombles and Aylesbury Street Angels Team as well as the local WI, Royal British Legion branch, rotary clubs and youth charities - to name just a few - that make a difference in our community every day.

“Just recently, many have supported the Mayor’s Ten Tonne Challenge for Aylesbury Foodbank. There are 64 donation stations across Aylesbury to support food collection. These can be found in businesses, places of worship, community centres and neighbourhood boxes. Because of the ongoing generosity from residents, we are on track to collect ten tonnes worth of food items for those in need.

“I am always blown away by the support residents give our community events. Aylesbury Town Council organise a fantastic programme of free events which are accessible for all. Last summer, Live in the Park attracted an astonishing 14,000 residents to Vale Park to support local bands and artists. Back in November, we hosted a brand-new Christmas celebration in the Town Centre – Christmas on the Cobbles – where residents were wowed by dazzling entertainment and the new Christmas lights which were organised by the town council for the first time.

“The town council is proud of so many aspects of the town such as its great local businesses, the dementia-friendly community and young people not to mention its fantastic restaurants, cafes and historic pubs.”

Here is just 10 of the many things we love about Aylesbury:

Historic pubs Aylesbury has some of the most beloved and historic pubs in the region. One of them is the Kings Head in the town centre which was launched way back in the 15th century. It was one of a dozen pubs and breweries in Aylesbury Vale that were recognised in the prestigious 2023 CAMRA Good Beer Guide.

Outstanding volunteer groups As the mayor mentioned Aylesbury is fortunate enough to have a number of brilliant volunteer groups, which comprise of caring individuals willing to give up their free time to improve the town they live in. One of these is the Aylesbury Wombles litter-picking group that is adored for its efforts clearing up the streets and dumping hot spots in Aylesbury. Two members of the group were recently awarded the 2022 Young Heroes awards handed out by Fairhive Homes in November.

Community spirit Another one of the undermentioned qualities Aylesbury boasts as a town is its community spirit. As the mayor highlighted many members of the Aylesbury community have contributed to the his 10-tonne challenge. Since taking the post last June, Councillor Dixon has laid down the marker that with help from Aylesbury residents he hoped to donate 10 tonnes worth of goods to Aylesbury Foodbank. As The Bucks Herald has chronicled a number of businesses, charities, and groups in Aylesbury have assisted the mayor along the way.

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre Aylesbury's high quality, multi-million pound entertainment centre definitely deserves a mention when championing the town. Since its launch in 2010, the Waterside has hosted a variety of live performances and regularly attracts high-quality musicals and productions. While Aylesbury's close proximity to London often means big names stop by, British superstars Jack Whitehall and Ricky Gervais both recently tested out new material at the popular local venue.