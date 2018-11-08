People's Vote campaigners to hit the streets of Aylesbury calling for another vote on Brexit

A group campaigning for a People’s Vote on the government's final deal over Brexit will be out in force in Aylesbury for the next three Saturdays 10, 17 and 24 November.

The People's Vote March

This follows the People’s Vote March in London on 20 October, which was attended by over 700,000 people, and the Final Say petition which has been signed by over 1 million people.

The campaigners are also encouraging people to send a personal letter to their MP on what Brexit means to them. Here’s the online version: www.peoples-vote.uk/write_this_wrong.

A national survey is being conducted throughout November which seeks to understand how each constituency feels about Brexit.

Hélène Lens of Open Britain Aylesbury said:

“The region is buzzing with People’s Vote group activity after helping put 700,000 people on the streets of London.

“A no-deal or bad deal Brexit will leave the Aylesbury constituency in a mess. We’re asking David Lidington MP and John Bercow MP to take a lead and help find a way out from party infighting by supporting the People’s Vote campaign.

It’s no longer acceptable to say things are fine with Brexit. Nobody voted to be poorer, but constituents’ jobs are at risk, EU Citizens lives are in limbo, whilst younger people didn’t even get a vote. Arla Foods in Aylesbury have publicly warned of the threat that Brexit poses for their business.

“That’s why we’ve been calling on David Lidington MP and John Bercow MP to support the People's Vote on the terms of the final Brexit deal and why we’ll be in Aylesbury every Saturday this month running a stall.”

The UK is currently due to leave the European Union at 11pm on 29 March 2019. On 23 June 2016 over 33.5 million people voted in the EU Referendum. 51.89% voted Leave and 48.11% voted Remain, a margin of 3.78% in favour of Brexit.

However, since the referendum it has been suggested by some that the complexities of breaking from the Union, particularly surrounding trade and the border with Northern Ireland, and the Electoral Commission declaring that Vote Leave broke electoral law, has made a significant dent into Leave's original slim majority.