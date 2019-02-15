People's Vote campaigners street stall returning to Aylesbury this weekend

Campaigners from the group People's Vote, who are 'calling for a final vote on the Brexit deal' are holding a street stall in Aylesbury tomorrow (Saturday).

The group will be manning their stall in Market Square, outside Metro Bank, from 11am in the morning.

The People's Vote street stall will be outside Metro Bank in Aylesbury tomorrow morning (Saturday)

Leader of Open Britain Aylesbury Hélène Lens said: “The reality is that what was promised in the referendum two and a half years ago, simply cannot be delivered.

"No-one in government or parliament agrees on what the people wanted of Brexit.

"Brexit will mean negotiations go on forever, as successive governments try to make sense of what makes no sense at all.

"And whatever form Brexit takes, it will leave us in a much worse position than the special deal we already have as part of the European Union.

"That’s why the final decision on Brexit must now be handed back to the people - because only they can sort this mess out.”

The People's Vote group previously visited Aylesbury in September 2018.