People in Bucks having to choose whether to heat their homes or buy food says charity

Citizens Advice Bucks has voiced its concern for families in Bucks who are being squeezed from all sides by the cost of living crisis.

Chief executive Thalia Jervis said: "Our charity nationally has seen the highest demand since the pandemic began, and we have seen the same in Bucks.

"We have more and more people coming to us not only for advice but for crisis support, for food bank referrals, for help with energy debt.

Families are having to choose between heating and eating

"Families are understandably worried about how to cope - and this was before the latest energy hike bills were announced.

"We expect to get busier still."

Citizens Advice Bucks provides free, impartial and confidential advice to nearly 12,000 people a year on a wide range of problems, including benefits, debt, housing, employment, consumer rights, immigration and discrimination.

On February 3, Ofgem announced a nearly £700 annual hike to energy bills.

And the worst is yet to come, with Ofgem expected to announce a more than 50 per cent increase in the energy price cap from April, just as other price rises hit households.

Head of services at Citizens Advice Bucks, Craig Glynn, said: "We are very concerned about those who are on low incomes.

"Our advisers are already seeing people facing desperate choices on whether to heat their homes or buy food.

"With a nearly £60 a month hike in their energy bills come April, these choices are going to be made harder still.

"We just want everyone to know that we are here, that our advisers, our charity, will do all we can to help you.

"Please do not struggle alone, please reach out to us, please keep trying when we are busy - or come and volunteer with us to help us reach demand."

As inflation hits its highest point in 30 years, household budgets are already facing enormous pressure.

While Citizens Advice Bucks is pleased the government has put forward some measures to support families, the charity is worried that what has been announced so far is not going to do enough for those struggling the most.

In order to reach as many people as possible in as many ways as possible in these challenging times, Citizens Advice Bucks is looking at increasing its online capacity.

As part of a project called 'Advice Goes Digital, funded by the National Lottery Fund, Citizens Advice Bucks is inviting the public to have their say on the future of how it delivers its services.

Head of communications Anna Day said: “Being able to reach everyone who needs our help is so critical, especially at the moment, and yet we must strike a balance between continuing to provide a service for those most vulnerable face to face and also trying to help more people by using modern technology.

"All survey responses will help us to help you and will go towards shaping our future.”

People taking part in the survey can have their names put into a draw to win £50 Love to Shop vouchers, and the winners will be picked out of a hat on February 28.

To take part in the survey, click here.