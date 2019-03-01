Pensioner's purse stolen during distraction burglary in Aylesbury car park

Police are hunting thieves who stole an elderly woman's purse during a distraction burglary in Aylesbury.

The incident happened at around 2.10pm on Tuesday February 26 in the Morrisons supermarket car park on Station Way.

Library image

Police report that an elderly woman was getting into her car when she was approached by a man who asked for directions.

As she was giving directions, a second person stole her purse from her handbag which was on the front seat of her car.

The stolen cards were then used at multiple locations.

Police say there are no descriptions of the thieves at this time.

Investigating officer PC Jeremy Oldroyd said: “The offenders in this situation used a distraction technique to steal a purse, and have targeted an elderly woman.

“If you have any details which you think could help our investigation, please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101, quoting reference number 43190061104, or you can make a report online.”