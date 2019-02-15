Pensioner from Chilton jailed for historic indecent assaults against girl in Buckinghamshire

A pensioner from Chilton has been jailed for nine years today (Friday) for indecent assaults against a girl in Buckinghamshire in the 1970s.

Denis Mauger, 75, of Chapel Lane, Chilton, near Thame, was sentenced today at Aylesbury Crown Court.

Denis Mauger

He was convicted at the same court last month by unanimous verdict of six counts of indecent assault against a female child in Buckinghamshire.

The offences took place between 1971 and 1980 when the victim, who was subjected to a number of indecent assaults, was aged between six and 15.

Thames Valley Police first received a report of the incidents in 2017 and Mauger was charged in July of the following year.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Collette Parker said: “I would like to thank the victim for her courage, bravery and determination throughout the investigation and through to the trial.

“It has been an extremely traumatic time for her and I hope that the unanimous guilty verdicts and the sentence given brings her some closure.

“I would also like to thank prosecuting counsel Kim Preston for her work in securing this conviction.

“This sentence reflects the hard work that is carried out by the child abuse investigation unit in bringing these offenders to justice and I would encourage anybody who has been a victim of childhood sexual abuse to report it to the police.”