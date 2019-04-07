Pensioner dies and two-year child left with life-threatening injuries after crash on the A41 near Aylesbury

A 64-year-old woman has died and a two-year-old girl has suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash near Aylesbury yesterday (Saturday).

The crash involved a blue Land Rover Discovery and a grey Hyundai i10 and happened on the A41 near Fleet Marston at 3.35pm.

A 64-year-old woman from Aylesbury, who was driving the Hyundai, died at the scene.

A two-year-old girl, who was a passenger in the vehicle, has suffered life-threatening injuries and is being treated at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

The driver of the Land Rover, a 22-year-old man, was also injured and is in Stoke Mandeville Hospital.

Police say his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The A41 was closed yesterday for several hours to allow forensic investigations to take place.

Investigating officer PC Linzi Turner said: “Tragically, the driver of the Hyundai died at the scene and a two-year-old is in a critical condition at this time.

“The woman’s family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

“I am appealing for anybody who witnessed the collision, or saw the manner of driving of either vehicle prior to the collision, to contact the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 43190104740.

“I am particularly keen to hear from anybody who may have dash-cam footage to make contact to assist this investigation.”

Witnesses should call 101 quoting the reference number above, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.