Pensioner dies after fatal crash on the A41 between Aylesbury and Bicester

A pensioner has died after a crash between a car and a lorry on the A41 near Bicester yesterday morning (Thursday).

At around 8am on March 22 there was a crash between a green Skoda Superb and a red Scania P360 lorry.

It happened on the A41 Aylesbury Road at the crossroads by Station Road, Blackthorn, near Bicester.

A 67-year-old man from Bicester, who was the driver of the Skoda, was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed.

The driver of the lorry was not injured.

Investigating officer PC Neil Bowker said: “We are appealing for information to help us in our investigation following this road traffic collision.

“If anyone has witnessed it or has dash cam footage of the incident we would ask them to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting the reference number 43180087464.