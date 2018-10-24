Pennefather Court gets 'good' rating by the Care Quality Commission

An Aylesbury disability care home has been rated ‘Good’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) for providing a “dignified” care service that involves residents in decision making.

During the unannounced inspection, CQC officials found Sanctuary Supported Living’s (SSL) Pennefather Court, which provides residential care for people with learning disabilities, managed medicines safely, safeguarded residents from harm and involved residents “in decisions about their care and support”.

This ranged from the home’s cook meeting residents daily to discuss their food preferences – with cultural and religious preferences known by staff and respected – to involving them in discussions about the home décor or changes to the environment.

One resident said: “They have got time for you, everyone is so kind.”

The report also found that, with the help of one-on-one sessions with staff, residents were supported to pursue activities and interests.

One said: “I go to church every Sunday, that is very important to me”, while another added: “I am going into the town today, I like to buy flowers.”

Inspectors noted that, on their return, the same resident was holding a bunch of flowers and “very proudly put them in a vase in the main dining room”.

SSL local service manager Donna Lee said: “We’re delighted to see the CQC’s report recognise the value we place on delivering personalised care and support, tailored to residents’ individual needs.

“We’ll be continuing to look at how we can build on the care we deliver to our residents.”