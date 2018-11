The emergency services are currently at the scene of a crash in Aylesbury this afternoon in which a car was hit by a pedestrian.

The collision occurred on the A418 Park Street at the junction with Cambridge Street at just after 3pm this afternoon (Thursday).

The pedestrian was taken to Stoke Mandeville Hospital after initial treatment with a suspected leg injury.

There are delays in the surrounding area and there are reports the following bus services are affected - 14, 150, 165, 650.