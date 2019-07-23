Pebblebrook release music video celebrating life at the school

Pebblebrook school have released a music video celebrating all that is great about the school and it's pupils, in a song written by the current headmaster.

The song is titled, 'Best Days' and was written by David Miller, who is the Headmaster of Pebblebrook.

David wrote the song last Easter, and wanted people to get a sense of the spirit and the community pupils and teachers share at Pebblebrook School.

He said: "The song and video have been written and recorded as a tribute to our school.

"We think it captures the great spirit and atmosphere we have around the place.

"There's a great spirit in our school, fantastic atmosphere. The kids are great and the staff are fantastic.

"As head teacher I wanted to celebrate this, and the staff worked together to produce this song and video.

"We all really liked it, so would like to share it with the people of Aylesbury!

"I'm just really proud what we've worked together to produce, the kids absolutely loved it. It's approaching 1000 views on youtube, so we hope we're getting the message out about what we do here at the school.

"Teachers from around the campus helped create the video and music, with the maths teacher Mellissa Smalls helping out on vocals, and a teaching assistant Ellie Groom also helping with the mixing and production of the song.

Georgia White, another teaching assistant helped produce the video.