Passenger in BMW whacks Thame cyclist in hit and run assault

A cyclist was hit on the neck whilst riding his bike in Thame last Wednesday (August 4), police officers confirm.

A man leant out the passengers seat of an overtaking car to whack the cyclist, with his hand, whilst the vehicle was in the process of overtaking the bike.

Thames Valley Police want to hear from anyone who saw the incident or have dashcam footage of the assault.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thames Valley Police want dash cam footage after a cyclist was hit on the road

At around 7pm on Wednesday 4 August the victim, a man in his 40s, was cycling westbound along A4129 Risborough Road, east of Thame, east of the railway bridge. Police officers confirm the incident took place on this stretch of road.

The hit didn't cause any injuries to the victim.

The offender in the front seat is described as a white male, in his early to mid-twenties and was wearing a black face mask.

The car is described as a grey BMW 320D with the registration number BD07 WFD.

Investigating officer, PC Dan Beglan, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses to this incident, or anyone who was in the area and may have dashcam footage, to please come forward.

“Anyone with information can contact Thames Valley Police by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43210349273.