Partners of RAF Halton personnel can learn childminding thanks to grant

Partners of service men and women at RAF Halton will have the opportunity to take part in free training to become childminders, thanks to a grant secured by the RAF Association.

The charity that supports RAF families has received £20,000 from the Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust.

The money will provide the opportunity for 32 RAF partners and spouses to participate in training to become Ofsted registered childminders.

Similar courses have already been trialled by the RAF Association over the last two years and their popularity has led to the charity securing this extra funding.

Organisers hope the training will increase the employability of participants and increase the provision of high-quality childcare at RAF Halton and other stations in the region.

Attendees will be eligible to apply for a childcare business grant from the government, once their Ofsted registration is complete, to help with the costs of setting up their own childminding business.

Denitsa Hyland, welfare projects manager at the RAF Association said: “Rising costs and limited capacity of local nurseries mean that families at these stations have had difficulties accessing affordable, quality childcare.

“Also, recent studies indicate that a quarter of all spouses and partners of RAF personnel across the UK have experienced difficulties in finding suitable employment.

"This grant could be the first step towards a new career for many people in this situation.”

As well as RAF Halton, partners and spouses of personnel stationed at RAF Swanwick and Odiham, both in Hampshire, and RAF Benson and Brize Norton, both in Oxfordshire, and RAF High Wycombe can also attend the course.

To register your interest e-mail welfare@rafa.org.uk