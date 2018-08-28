Part of Aylesbury High Street closed due to 'unsafe building'

Part of Aylesbury High Street remains closed today (Tuesday) due to an unsafe building.

Transport for Bucks say they hope it will be re-opened later in the day.

The High Street has been closed since Friday evening between the Tring Road roundabout and Exchange Street roundabout due to structural damage to buildings which have been deemed unsafe.

Aylesbury Vale District Council said on Twitter: "AVDC engineers and structural experts have been assessing the stability of a structure where demolition work has been taking place."

The road remained closed throughout the Parklife Weekend however organisers were able to access all parts of the site necessary while public access to the festival by foot was also unaffected.