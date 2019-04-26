Parliament set for debate on 'hedgerow netting' after widespread outrage

The UK Parliament will debate the legality of netting hedgerows following widespread outrage, including an incident in Quainton where HS2 contractors netted hedgerows.

The petition amassed nearly 350,000 signatures and is now set for a lively debate in the house of commons.

It reads: "Developers, and other interested parties are circumventing laws protecting birds by 'netting' hedgerows to prevent birds from nesting.

"This facilitates the uprooting of hedgerows which aid biodiversity and provide the only remaining nesting sites for birds, whose numbers are in sharp decline.

"'Netting' hedgerows threatens declining species of birds, presents a danger by entrapment to wildlife, and produces large amounts of plastic waste."

The RSPB have hit out at contractors who use 'netting' to prevent birds from nesting in trees and hedgerows.

Speaking previously, they said: "Netting must be used only sparingly and only if there is absolutely no other alternative, and with regular monitoring to ensure wildlife is not getting trapped, injured or worse."

Speaking at the time of the Quainton outrage, HS2 contended that all work is legal, and they have also employed a ecologist to monitor events at the site.

In a statement they said: “The installation of this netting was carried out by HS2 contractors, as part of the pre-works for National Grid’s gas pipeline diversion scheme.

"This temporary netting is to discourage birds from nesting during construction and was installed before the nesting season started."

