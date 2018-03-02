Paralympic flame lighting ceremony cancelled because of adverse weather

Due to the expected extreme weather conditions, Aylesbury Vale District Council has taken the decision to cancel tomorrow’s public event for the Paralympic Heritage Flame Lighting Ceremony due to be held at Stoke Mandeville Stadium.

They said: " This has been a difficult decision taken in partnership with WheelPower and the British Paralympic Association. The lighting of the Heritage Flame, will, as tradition requires, still take place, with Torch Bearer Ali Jawad performing the ceremony at a closed event.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused but felt that this is the most appropriate course of action, and we ask anyone with a ticket not to make the journey to the stadium.

Channel 4 will air the ceremony on their evening news at 7.45pm, so please do tune in.