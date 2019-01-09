Panto knights coming to Winslow next month

Winslow Players are performing a pantomime based on King Arthur next month.

The group's version of the show is based on the story of King Arthur and his knights plus the three Ms - Merlin, Mordred and Morgana.

Morgana and Mordred are ordered to try to steal Camelot and Guinevere from brave King Arthur.

This version has been written by group member Kyrsty Hardy - good takes on evil with plenty of jokes and songs along the way.

The show is full of all the traditional pantomime conventions: principal boy, panto dame, goodies vs baddies, double entendre, slapstick and audience participation!

Performances take place at Winslow Public Hall on Thursday 7, Friday 8 and Saturday 9 February with shows at 7.30pm each night and an afternoon show on the Saturday at 2.30pm.

Tickets are £7 for Thursday evening and the Saturday matinee performance and £9 for the Friday and Saturday evening shows.

Tickets are available from Costume Crazy Fancy Dress on 01296 712728 or by e-mailing either tickets@winslowplayers.co.uk or info@winslowplayers.co.uk.