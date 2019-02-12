Panellists announced for Question Time in Aylesbury this Thursday

Popular BBC political debate programme, Question Time, is to be recorded in Aylesbury for the first time in its 40 year history on 14 February.

The venue will be the Waterside Theatre, and the programme will be aired at 10:45pm on BBC One.

It has been revealed that appearing on the programme will be Conservative MP for North East Somerset, Chairman of the European Research Group (ERG) and leading Brexit campaigner Jacob Rees-Mogg, Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales, and comedian Geoff Norcott.

Recorded "as-live," and in a single-take, shortly before transmission , the weekly current affairs programme invites local audience members to pose questions to a panel consisting of representatives from political parties of the day, as well as social and political commentators, such as journalists, and other well-known public figures.

The full panel for the Aylesbury edition is yet to be confirmed.

The show was famously presented for 25 years by David Dimbleby, until his final programme, aged 80, on 13 December 2018. He has since been succeeded by Fiona Bruce.

Audience members are selected to ensure political balance, and are asked to come up with two questions to be considered for the programme.

Applications to join the audience are being accepted now: Join The Audience

Successful applicants will be contacted on the Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday before the day of recording.

Those watching the programme on TV are encouraged to join the conversation on subjects discussed by using the hashtag #bbcqt across social media channels including Facebook or Twitter - @bbcquestiontime.

