Paedophile from Thame gets 12 years for sex offences after grooming children online

A paedophile from Thame has been jailed for 12 years for sexual offences carried out in the town.

Andrew Sambrooks, aged 38, of Youens Drive, was jailed at Aylesbury Crown Court on Monday, November 26, after pleading guilty to a number of offences, after an investigation by Thames Valley Police.

He was also placed on an extended licence for two years and will be placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

Sambrooks was also made subject to a Sexual Harm prevention order for life.

He pleaded guilty to the following offences:

Three counts of making indecent photograph/pseudo photograph of a child - categories A, B & C.

Three counts of distributing an indecent photograph/pseudo photograph of a child - categories A, B & C.

Three counts of attempting to cause/incite the sexual exploitation of a child aged 13-17.

Two counts of cause/incite the sexual exploitation of a child aged 13-17.

Two counts of attempting to cause/incite a girl 13-15 to engage in sexual activity - penetration.

One count of cause/incite the sexual exploitation of a child under 13.

One count of cause/incite a girl aged 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity - penetration.

One count of cause/incite a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity - no penetration.

One count of attempting to incite a girl aged 13-15 to engage in non-penetrative activity.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Becky Tyler of Force CID, said: “Andrew Sambrooks was arrested on 2 July 2015, after Thames Valley Police received information that he had been in contact with underage females online.

“Upon arrest, a number of electronic devices were seized at Sambrooks’ property. These devices were found to contain indecent images of children from categories A, B and C.

“There was also evidence that Sambrooks had contacted girls aged between 12 and 15. Sambrooks had contacted these girls via Facebook during 2015 by using an alias account that he had created with the pretence of being an 18-year-old man.”

Following an investigation, Sambrooks was charged with the offences on July 26 this year.