Owner’s appeal after beloved cat lost on Aylesbury vet trip

Have you seen Archie? His devastated owner is desperate to have him home after he became spooked when his carry case broke on his way into the vet at Pets At Home, Aylesbury.

Owner Jeanette Smithies was taking Archie for a check-up at the Vale Retail Park store when the box he was travelling in came open. Archie jumped out and ran away, and despite a frantic hunt he has not been seen since June 14, the day he went missing.

Jeanette, from Bierton Park, has searched Vale Park and the surrounding area - but because Archie has now been missing for nearly two weeks she is urging residents of that area, and further afield too- to check their garages and sheds for her beloved tabby.

She said: “The carrier broke open and off he went - we’ve been round the park so many times, but it’s been quite a while now so we just don’t know where to look.

“We’ve had him since he was about two when we rescued him from the RSPCA and we really hope that someone has seen him - it’s awful, and the not knowing is terrible.”

If you have seen Archie please contact Jeanette via the Pets Reunited number 07481344068.