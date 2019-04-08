Oving woman preparing for her first major garden exhibition

A woman from Oving is preparing for her first major exhibition at next month's RHS Malvern Spring Festival.

Lucie Ponsford will be displaying a garden entitled 'Grace & Dignity Garden' under the name of her business Mimosa Design.

A drawing of the Grace & Dignity Garden, which Lucie Ponsford will be displaying at an RHS show in Malvern next month

It is the first time that Lucie will have exhibited at a major gardening show and she says she is very much looking forward to the opportunity to showcase her work on a major stage.

She said: "I applied in November and got through the judging process to get the chance to exhibit at Malvern.

"The garden will be 13 x 11 square metres so I will have a big space to work with."

A description of the garden on the show's website describes Lucie's entry as follows: "This multi-faceted garden, with its woodland glade and interlocking circles, represents the life work and passion of an elderly woman called Mrs Grace.

Garden designer Lucie Ponsford in action as she stretches over a water feature to tend to some plants

"The garden is a source of joy to her, its creation and realisation a powerful reminder of her ability to see and create beauty through hard work, as well as a place in which she escaped difficult personal circumstances.

"Through personal endeavour she has reclaimed her dignity.

"Each circle has a different tone and purpose.

"Together they represent the lenses of the light colour spectrum through which the viewer will read different meanings.

"A decorative rill emanates from the circular protective walling at the rear of the garden.

"It waters the bold and bright herbaceous showy blooms in the circle at the front.

"To the side is a glade of birch trees underplanted with native and cultivated plants.

"A carved oak seat provides a place from which to observe and enjoy the garden, while a cobbled and turf path joins the spaces together."

Lucie, who will also be featured on BBC TV series Gardeners World next month, said: "The garden is based on a woman called Mrs Grace, who I lived opposite as a child.

"I want to show that older people can have a beautifully space that they are capable of maintaining, and looks dignified and is environmentally conscious.

"The plants in the garden are looking after with knowledge and an irrigation method of watering is used."

Lucie, who studied costume design at university before deciding to pursue a career in gardening, learned her craft at Wisley where she quickly worked her way up to the role of garden manager.

After a break to have her first child, Lucie moved on to doing her own garden designs and has spent four years operating as Mimosa Designs.

Lucie is hopeful this is the first of many appearances at larger shows, although she is expecting her second child at the moment, so is not totally sure what the future holds.

The Grace and Dignity Garden will be displayed at the Malvern Spring Festival from May 9 to 12.

For more details about the event visit its website at https://www.rhs.org.uk/shows-events/malvern-spring-festival