Out with the new and in with the old: signs of change in Aylesbury

Parts of Aylesbury Old Town received signs more in keeping with the area's name as modern street signs were replaced with more traditional ones.

The area received an early Christmas present last week as 24 new traditional-style street signs were installed on walls and railings.

The sign for Parsons Fee

The move comes after David Vowles from the Aylesbury Old Town Residents Association asked the district council if old town streets with missing or worn signs, or out of place modern street signs, could have ones more in keeping with the area's historic character.

A similar project took place in the area in 1992 - 26 years ago.

In order to make the signage look as authentic as possible, surviving originals were studied and replicas made that gave a heritage look and feel but which featured modern durable materials and anti-theft stainless steel fixings.

The £7,400 cost of the signs was covered by Aylesbury Land Use Transport Strategy (ALUTS) funds which can be used to help navigation around the town centre.

Diana Fawcett, Aylesbury town centre and regeneration manager said: “It’s fantastic that we were able to make David’s great idea come true.

"We always welcome suggestions that celebrate and improve the town centre’s environment, and installing these beautiful street signs is a simple but effective way of ensuring The Old Town’s historic character is around for years to come.”

Mr Vowles added: “This is a simple way to reinforce our local heritage whilst helping visitors to find their way around the town centre, and a welcome enhancement to the area.”