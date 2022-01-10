Out-of-control chimney fire in home near Aylesbury among emergency callouts over the weekend

Two fire engines were sent from Aylesbury station to combat a spreading fire reported in nearby Princes Risborough on Saturday (January 8).

A chimney fire spread out of control at a three-storey property, causing a first-floor joist to start burning.

Two fire engines were sent to the home in Aylesbury Road at 11:58am to combat the blaze.

Bucks Fire and Rescue service attended two traffic collisions in Aylesbury Vale

A Bucks Fire and Rescue spokesperson revealed: "The firefighters used:

-'"Two sets of breathing apparatus

-"One hose reel jet

-"A thermal imaging camera

-"A stirrup pump

-"Small gear"

"They used a short extension ladder to inspect the roof space of the property. They isolated the gas and electrical supply, and installed smoke detectors."

The day before (January 7), emergency services raced to a collision in Swanbourne involving two vehicles.

One car flipped onto its side and ended up stuck in a ditch, a man inside needed rescuing.

Two fire engines were sent to Winslow Road at 10:35pm to release the man, who needed emergency care for his injuries.

Firefighters used specialist equipment to break the man free before leaving him in the care of South Central Ambulance paramedics.

A Thames Valley Police officer also assisted to make the area safe.

Earlier that day an electrical cupboard caught fire in a home in Stone.

At 8:37am two fire engines rushed to a home in Eythrope Road, Thames Valley Police officers also attended the scene.

By the time the firefighters arrived, the fire had been extinguished, they assessed the building, before offering advice to the occupants.

That week on Wednesday (January 6), two people needed saving after they're car had swerved into a ditch in Boarstall.

By Painshill, the vehicle had veered off the road at 7:33am, paramedics helped get the trapped pair out of the vehicle.

Both were injured and required medical treatment from South Central Ambulance staff on site.