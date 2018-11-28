Our ambulance service one of only TWO England wide to hit targets this year

The latest figures released by NHS England earlier this month show that South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SCAS) is one of only two ambulance trusts in England that is currently meeting all its national performance targets for this current year.

All ambulance trusts are measured against the Ambulance Response Programme targets for meeting all categories of emergency 999 calls received.

For 'Category one' incidents, the target is a 7 minute response time. In over 17,000 category one incidents, SCAS are averaging a 6.58 response time.

For 'Category two' incidents, the target is a 18 minute response time. In over 140,000 category two incidents, SCAS are averaging a very healthy 15.38 response time.

Mark Ainsworth, Director of Operations at SCAS, said: “I would like to thank all of our staff – from our planning and scheduling teams who ensure we have the right levels of emergency cover, our make ready and maintenance teams who look after our vehicles, to those in our control rooms who answer the 999 calls and arrange the right help for our patients, to those working 24-7 across the South Central region on our frontline ambulances and rapid response vehicles, as well as our volunteers and co-responders.

"This is excellent performance at a time of increasing demand on our emergency service and it is only possible thanks to the hard work, dedication and commitment of those people.”

“Whilst the peak winter and festive period will no doubt again be challenging right across the NHS, I hope it is reassuring for the people who live and work in our region that our emergency

999 performance is not only better than this time last year, but is one of the very best in the country.”

SCAS is supporting the NHS England winter campaign – Help Us Help You - by urging local people to only call 999 or visit A&E over the coming months for life-threatening or serious

illnesses and injuries. For less serious illness and injuries, people are being encouraged to call 111 or seek help from local minor injuries units, walk-in centres or pharmacies.