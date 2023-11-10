In 1877 John & James Batchelar inherited their father's wealthy Brewery business operating in the village of Dagnall producing a selection of beers for consumption throughout Beds, Bucks and Hertfordshire.

The family were proprietors of several inns and public houses across these counties.

The partnership between the two brothers was unpredictable and was dissolved in 1890, James continued the brewery business, John maintained a financial link to the company leading to a rather indulgent lifestyle, his hobbies were bee keeping, fruit farming and keeping chickens...lots of them. John did very little else apart from spending endless hours just sitting, in fact his leg was amputated due to prolonged "sitting on it".

His eccentric behaviour led to the disgust of the village neighbourhood when he provided a tramps shelter for the homeless. Each night he would supply a barrel of beer for them, however this caused a terrible rumpus in the area when undesirables flocked the shelter leading to drunkenness and abusive behaviour, on one occasion a poor soul was found dead at the wayside, she had died of alcohol poisoning, a statement from Mr Batchelar quoted "At least she didn't die for the want of a drink".

Dagnall Main Road South.

Another of his rather unusual ideas was arranging with the local carpenter to measure up a wicker coffin for him to keep and use at his time of passing, the coffin was stored under his bed for 20 years and just literally rotted away, his desire was to be buried in the "rectory garden" the house he had purposely built for himself and his sister, and be buried together forever.

Dorcas Batchelor, his beloved sister lived with John throughout her life, she cared for John and lived a quiet life, but sadly she was taken poorly, John wrote to his other sister Orpah, would she come and tend Dorcas as she was not going to recover, Orpah lived in London but arrived in Dagnall to care for her sister until Dorcas passed away in 1901.

As arranged Dorcas was interred and buried in the Rectory Garden, shortly after, John's health declined, already struggling with his disability, he suffered two seizures. His sister Orpah agreed to stay and care for him, however over time Orpah become over-powerful with the servants and totally took over John's household, including his life.

After two years of frustration and disagreements, John was losing control of his patience and temper, becoming distressed with his sister's company he asked her to leave, even his doctor said she was causing too much stress and request she left the house, but she would not budge.

11th September 1911, John Batchelar died, his temperamental relationship with his sister never improved and Orpah never moved out of his house. His request to be buried alongside his sister Dorcas was refused due to failing to make the appropriate arrangements with his executors.

His burial took place at New Mill Burial Ground in Tring along with his beloved sister Dorcas who after permission from the Home Secretary, Dorcas was moved from where she had laid for 10 years and be reunited with her brother.

After John's death, a court case ensued, Orpah demanding recompense from her brother's estate for providing 10 years of essential care as well as the upkeep of his bees and acres of chickens.

Orpah lost her case, John had provided for her in his Will, the jury agreed she was already adequately provided for.

One last request from the eccentric John Batchelar Esq was overlooked...it states.

Brewer of Dagnall Bucks, lost his leg at the battle of Bare, 1880.

He used to make the barrels roll up

And when the almighty takes his soul up

His body will go to fill the hole up

His wish was to buried in his wicker coffin alongside his sister and where his "lost leg lay!"