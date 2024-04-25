Spring Serenity: how Buckinghamshire's nature spots can boost your mental health

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As a psychologist and founder at Private Therapy Clinic, I have witnessed first-hand the profound impact that spending time in nature can have on mental health. Nature has a powerful and calming effect on the mind, reducing stress and anxiety levels. The sights, sounds, and smells of the natural world can help to improve mood, increase feelings of happiness, and boost overall well-being. Being in nature also promotes mindfulness and being in the present moment, helping us to free ourselves from our worries and rumination.

Beautiful Buckinghamshire is home to a variety of beautiful nature spots that showcase the county's diverse landscapes. Here are seven of the most stunning nature spots in Buckinghamshire worth exploring this spring:

1. Chiltern Hills

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

View of Coombe Hill Monument

The Chiltern Hills AONB covers a large part of Buckinghamshire and is known for its rolling hills, picturesque villages, and ancient woodlands. The Chiltern Hills offer lots of stunning walking and cycling trails, as well as impressive views of the surrounding countryside.

2. Wendover Woods

Located in the Chiltern Hills, Wendover Woods is a popular destination for outdoor enthusiasts. The woods offer a walking and cycling trails, picnic areas and play areas for families to enjoy. The views from the top of the woods are particularly spectacular.

3. Cliveden Estate

Owned by the National Trust, Cliveden Estate is a historic estate with stunning gardens and woodlands overlooking the River Thames. You can explore the formal gardens, woodland walks, riverside paths, and enjoy views of the surrounding countryside.

4. Black Park Country Park

Black Park Country Park near Slough is a large woodland park with walking and cycling trails, lakes, and picnic areas. The park is a popular spot for birdwatching, as well as outdoor activities such as paddle-boarding and kayaking on the lakes.

5. Burnham Beeches

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Managed by the City of London Corporation, Burnham Beeches is a nature reserve with ancient woodland, wildflower meadows, and ponds. The reserve is home to a variety of wildlife, including deer, birds, and insects, and offers a peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle of the city.

6. Coombe Hill

Located near Wendover, Coombe Hill boasts panoramic views of the surrounding countryside. The hill is home to a memorial commemorating the men of Buckinghamshire who died in the Boer War, as well as a nature reserve.

7. Hughenden Park

Owned by the National Trust, Hughenden Park is a historic parkland with woodland walks, formal gardens, and a walled garden. The park is home to Hughenden Manor, the former home of Victorian statesman Benjamin Disraeli, and offers beautiful views of the surrounding countryside.