Have you ever been intrigued by your family history? Finding out about distant ancestors can help explain some things of how we are as we are now.

I am housebound but enjoy the hobby. Unfortunately I have got a bit stuck.

I am hoping my second cousin might be able to help. I understand she was living in the Chesham area of Buckinghamshire and would now be retired.

My second cousin and I share the same great-grandparents, stonemason George James Davies (1847-1892) and Fanny Clapp (1850-1937) from Westminster/Battersea London.

Picture of my second cousin visiting my aunt in Scotland some years agoPicture of my second cousin visiting my aunt in Scotland some years ago
George and Fanny had seven children including James William Davies (1876-1929), whom I believe my cousin is descended from.

James was a WW1 soldier who served in various regiments including the Duke of Cornwall Light Infantry.

I seek nothing from my cousin except to find out more about my distant ancestors’ history and maybe see some photos if possible.

It would really make my day, but I fully respect my cousin's wishes if she chooses not to. If you can help me in the search, please get in touch.

