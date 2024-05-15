Seeking help from Buckinghamshire relative with Family Tree
I am housebound but enjoy the hobby. Unfortunately I have got a bit stuck.
I am hoping my second cousin might be able to help. I understand she was living in the Chesham area of Buckinghamshire and would now be retired.
My second cousin and I share the same great-grandparents, stonemason George James Davies (1847-1892) and Fanny Clapp (1850-1937) from Westminster/Battersea London.
George and Fanny had seven children including James William Davies (1876-1929), whom I believe my cousin is descended from.
James was a WW1 soldier who served in various regiments including the Duke of Cornwall Light Infantry.
I seek nothing from my cousin except to find out more about my distant ancestors’ history and maybe see some photos if possible.
It would really make my day, but I fully respect my cousin's wishes if she chooses not to. If you can help me in the search, please get in touch.