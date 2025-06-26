Political Opinion: Greg Smith MP presses Prime Minister on failure to proscribe IRGC following G7 and NATO summits

In a statement to the House of Commons yesterday afternoon, Prime Minister Keir Starmer outlined the outcomes of the recent G7 and NATO summits, with growing instability in the Middle East emerging as a dominant concern. Mid Buckinghamshire MP Greg Smith led a renewed call for the UK Government to fully proscribe Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), warning that continued inaction risks undermining national security.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking shortly after the Prime Minister’s address, Greg Smith MP placed himself firmly at the centre of the debate, highlighting the IRGC’s deep ties to state-sponsored terrorism and its long-running campaign of aggression across the Middle East.

“For years I have called for the IRGC, which sits at the heart of the Iranian regime, to be fully proscribed,” Smith told the Commons. “The Iranian regime sponsors terror and aggression across the Middle East, including Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis and more. It is unacceptable that, despite cross-party support for action, the IRGC has still not been banned in full.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith also drew attention to the IRGC’s attempted operations on UK soil, praising the work of the Security Services in disrupting multiple plots. He questioned the Government's consistency in responding to threats, referencing its immediate decision to proscribe the group Palestine Action after their attack on RAF Brize Norton.

Greg Smith MP in the House of Commons Chamber.

“If the Government can move quickly in that case, then why, after so many warnings, does the IRGC remain untouched by proscription?” Smith asked, urging ministers to match words with decisive action.

While the Prime Minister reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to working with allies to counter Iranian aggression, no new announcement on proscribing the IRGC was made. Smith's intervention adds to growing parliamentary pressure, with MPs from across the political spectrum echoing his concerns and calling for a firm response to Tehran’s destabilising influence.