Political Opinion: Greg Smith MP brings new HS2 boss to Buckinghamshire to witness local devastation first-hand

Greg Smith MP with HS2 CEO, Mark Wild

Residents and businesses in Wendover had their voices heard last week as Greg Smith, MP for Mid Buckinghamshire, secured a visit from HS2 Ltd’s new CEO, Mark Wild.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visit shone a spotlight on the years of disruption and damage caused by the high-speed rail project, as Smith vowed to hold HS2’s leadership to account and push for real change for communities across his constituency.

The visit began with what Smith described as a “full and frank exchange” with Wendover Parish Council and the Wendover HS2 Action Mitigation Group. Key issues discussed included inadequate mitigation measures, persistent road and bridleway closures, excessive noise, and the ongoing saga of HGV traffic on Dobbins Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local businesses also had the chance to share their frustrations directly. “We met with business owners, including Kate Rumsey at Rumsey’s Handmade Chocolates, who explained how endless disruption from road closures has hammered footfall in Wendover,” Smith said.

Greg Smith MP with HS2 CEO, Mark Wild

Determined to show the real impact on the ground, Smith personally escorted Wild and his team up to Ellesborough Road. “I marched him and his team up there so he could see the destruction for himself,” Smith added.

While welcoming Wild’s willingness to engage, Smith made clear that words alone would not be enough. “His acceptance that the project’s attitude in the past has been woeful at best was welcome, but the proof of the pudding will be in the eating. I will be holding him to account on his commitments, just as I am doing with Government Ministers,” Smith said.

He also ensured that the concerns of the wider constituency were not forgotten. “Whilst on this occasion we could only visit Wendover, I made sure Mark heard the truth about what is happening across Mid Buckinghamshire - in Waddesdon, the Claydons, Stoke Mandeville, Stone and the Missendens.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith vowed to continue the fight to protect local communities from HS2’s disruption. “I will never give up on the fight against HS2 and trying to get them to adopt a much better approach to us as residents and businesses during construction,” he said.