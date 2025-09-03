Political Opinion: Callum’s Column: Back to school (and Westminster too)

As children across Buckingham, Bletchley, Tattenhoe, Winslow and the villages return to school this week, MPs are also back at Westminster: refreshed from summer recess and ready to get back to work.

And as I headed back to Parliament, I’ve spent time reflecting on the serious steps taken over the past year to make the education system fairer, better funded, and more supportive for families. From this September, this Labour Government has expanded access to 30 hours of free childcare for working parents, helping families with young children juggle work and home life more affordably.

Labour is also invested millions into the early years sector, making sure nurseries and childminders have the support they need to deliver high-quality care.

For parents with older children, we know that the cost of living has stretched household budgets. That’s why new guidance to make school uniforms more affordable is making a real difference, saving parents up to £50 per child. It’s a practical step that puts money back in people's pockets without compromising on standards or school pride.

Callum Anderson MP with pupils from Royal Latin School (Buckingham)

We’ve also ensured that half a million more children will receive free school meals, helping to ease pressures for working parents. To quote the Prime Minister (and I agree): “Feeding more children every day, for free, is one of the biggest interventions we can make to put more money in parents’ pockets, tackle the stain of poverty, and set children up to learn.”

I’ve spent the past year as our MP fighting the resources our towns, villages, and city need. I’m pleased to say that local investment is now being felt.

Great Horwood Primary School is set to benefit from a newly funded nursery, supporting early years in a rural area. In addition, Water Hall Primary is receiving bespoke support from the Department for Education, targeted to meet the school’s specific needs.

In further education, the Labour Government awarded Milton Keynes College a £1 million grant to become more energy efficient – a smart investment for both the environment and the long-term running of the college.

Callum Anderson MP with pupils from Abbeys Primary (Bletchley)

Meanwhile, Priory Rise School, George Grenville Academy, and Bourton Meadow Academy all received much-needed funding for essential repairs, ensuring our young people can learn in safe, well-maintained environments.

All of this is very welcome, but I know we need to do even more. Education sits right at the heart of what I came into politics to champion. As someone from a working-class single-parent family, I know first-hand the power of education to transform lives, and I believe deeply in giving every child the platform to succeed. That’s why the Government’s School White Paper, expected in the autumn, will be so important.

I’ve had the pleasure to visit over a dozen schools across the constituency so far, and I plan to visit even more over the coming academic year. Speaking directly with headteachers, pupils, and parents is invaluable. It gives me a proper view of both the incredible work going on in our schools and the challenges we still need to tackle.

So, as this first week comes to a close, I want to take a moment to thank the school leaders, teachers, and SENCOs across our patch for the work they do every day. Whether it’s championing inclusive classrooms, managing tight budgets, or leading school communities through change, their dedication is inspiring.

After all, education isn’t just one policy area among many. It’s the foundation on which we build everything else and has the ability, more than any other government role, to change people’s lives. The job of an MP is to listen, learn, and then act. That’s exactly what I’ll continue doing as I return to Parliament this week, fighting to ensure that every child, in every corner of our community, has the chance to succeed.

If you’re a teacher, parent, governor, or student and would like me to visit your school, please do get in touch. I'd love to come and see the work you're doing.