Political Opinion: Buckinghamshire’s environmental groups call for commitment to climate action from candidates

In an urgent call to action for a sustainable future, over 25 Buckinghamshire-based environmental organisations, sustainability-minded businesses, and faith and family groups have issued a joint open letter to candidates for the upcoming local elections, urging them to prioritise climate action in their future leadership.

The letter, developed by Bucks Climate Action Alliance, has been signed by environmental organisations from across the county, such as Wycombe Friends of the Earth, Climate Action Wendover, and Sustainable Chesham. Businesses, such as refill shop Orca and Bee in Amersham and farm shop Bucksum in Buckingham, have also supported the letter, alongside church and parent groups such as St Peter's Church Burnham and Parents for Future Herts and Bucks.

The letter highlights the pressing reality of the climate crisis as the most significant threat to our collective future. “While the most severe impacts of climate change are felt globally, Buckinghamshire is not immune to its effects,” the letter states. “Devastating localised flooding, extreme temperatures, water stress, and the visible decline of biodiversity, are just some of the growing environmental challenges that residents and local businesses face and are deeply concerned by.”

“Now is the time to collaborate to build climate resilience,” the letter continues. “While we recognise the difficult budgetary environment, we see that our residents are missing out on the opportunities presented by the burgeoning green economy, from green jobs and cost efficiencies associated with more sustainable living, to access to national funding pots and initiatives.”

"...(we must) prepare for these changes so that future generations can not only manage the conditions we leave for them, but they can also thrive"

In the letter, the signatories reflect on Buckinghamshire Council’s climate response. “Since the last election, [the council] has focused mainly on tree planting, which is welcome, but has been underwhelming in terms of moving towards a net-zero economy embracing electrification and renewable energy, enabling active travel and embedding a more sustainable culture.”

Specifically, the open letter outlines five urgent priorities for council candidates to support if elected:

1 Engage with and amplify local climate action: Advocate for stronger climate action and a leadership that is open to engagement with climate groups in Buckinghamshire.

2 Achieve net zero: Strengthen the council’s Air Quality and Climate Change Strategy to push for net zero emissions in the council’s operations well before 2050 and ideally by 2030.

3 Role model positive change: Divest the council's pension fund from fossil fuel investments including coal and move away from gas in council buildings.

4 Help to facilitate the clean energy transition: Prioritise and enable greater uptake of solar, heat pumps and other cost-saving green technologies, in homes and schools, to drive jobs and investment, while improving residents’ lives.

5 Enable increased clean and active travel: Dramatically accelerate the roll-out of schemes outlined in the Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan, enforce developer obligations around active travel, and act to improve cycle and walking paths.

“We represent many of the volunteer-led groups in Buckinghamshire working to secure a better future for our families, friends, neighbours, and future generations. There is a huge amount of sustainability-driven activity going on locally, which would be turbocharged by support from Buckinghamshire Council and its councillors,” the letter concludes.