Political opinion: Aylesbury MP celebrates Labour government’s “transformative” new £19.2 million investment in transport networks in Buckinghamshire

Laura Kyrke-Smith, Member of Parliament for Aylesbury and the villages, has today celebrated Labour’s announcement of £19.2m for transport networks in Buckinghamshire, describing it as “transformative”.

The money, which comes as part of the recent Spending Review, will be used to boost connectivity, growth and opportunities for local people.

The £19.2m that Buckinghamshire Council will receive over the Spending Review period represents a 2.1% boost compared to plans under the previous Conservative government.

The local funding has been announced alongside wider national transport improvements. Last week Chancellor Rachel Reeves put forward £15.6bn of investment in transport to connect our cities and towns. For other regions, ministers are providing for a fourfold increase in Local Transport Grants by the end of the parliament.

On top of this, the Treasury’s ‘Green Book’ is being rewritten to focus on support pace-based business cases, to make sure every region gets a fair hearing. Labour’s first budget was to fix the foundations; now the Spending Review is investing in Britain’s renewal.

Laura Kyrke-Smith, Member of Parliament for Aylesbury and the villages, said: “I’m welcoming the Spending Review because it is about investing in Britain’s renewal – in the security, health and economy of this country. The decisions we’ve taken have only been possible because of difficult choices we’ve made on tax and spending and because we have removed barriers to growth.

“The additional funding that this government has put towards transport will be transformative, boosting connectivity and getting Britain moving again. I’m very grateful that Bucks is finally getting the support it needs after 14 years of broken promises and neglect.”