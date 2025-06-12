Opinion: Laura Kyrke-Smith MP: This Spending Review will make a real difference to us in Aylesbury and the villages

You might have seen some news about the Government’s Spending Review and you might be wondering what this is and what it means for you, so I wanted to share a quick update on it, writes Aylesbury constituency MP Laura Kyrke-Smith MP.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Labour Government yesterday set out how it will allocate funding for its top priorities; our national security, the NHS, and our determination to make sure people have more money in their pockets - including here in Aylesbury and the villages.

In particular, there are five funding commitments in this Spending Review that I think will make a real difference to us in Bucks:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A record cash investment in the NHS: increasing real terms, day to day spending by 3% per year for every year of this spending review.

Image of Laura Kyrke-Smtih MP with the caption: "MP for Aylesbury and the villages gives her reaction to Spending Review"

Investing £39 billion over the next decade in a new Affordable Houses Plan - the biggest cash injection into social and affordable housing in a generation.

The largest investment into nature in history, with over £7 billion directed into nature’s recovery.

Providing record investment into training and upskilling our young people with £1.2bn a year by the end of the Spending Review to support over a million young people into training and apprenticeships.

Extending the £3 bus fare cap until at least March 2027 – keeping the cost of travel down.

It feels like we’re starting to see progress: I hear from residents who aren’t waiting so long to be seen at the hospital, and I’m so pleased that 9,000 workers across Bucks have had a pay rise as a result of Labour’s increase to the National Minimum Wage.

But we know it’s still tough at the moment.

That’s what the Spending Review is about - how we keep working to fix our country over the next few years. And I’ll keep pushing to make sure the benefits are felt here in Aylesbury.

Please don’t hesitate to contact me with any questions. Thank you.