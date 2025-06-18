Opinion: Greg Smith MP challenges Transport Secretary over latest HS2 delay

By Ryan Mark Parsons
Contributor
Published 18th Jun 2025, 16:34 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2025, 16:48 BST
Greg Smith MP speaking in the House of Commonsplaceholder image
Greg Smith MP speaking in the House of Commons
Mid Buckinghamshire MP Greg Smith has today issued a strong challenge to the Secretary of State for Transport following the announcement of yet another delay to the controversial HS2 project.

Speaking in Parliament, Mr Smith expressed his deep frustration over the Government’s continued failure to deliver promised mitigation measures and a realistic timetable for the project’s completion.

Most Popular

“I have consistently opposed HS2 throughout both this and the last Parliament,” said Mr Smith. “From poor governance to bad decision making, this project has been a catalogue of failure from the outset. Today’s announcement that our communities must endure further disruption is deeply troubling.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Smith also criticised the lack of accountability, highlighting the repeated unanswered correspondence to Ministers on behalf of his constituents. “It’s unfathomable that the Secretary of State asked me to write again when I’ve already written so many times. Still, I will continue to stand up for the people of Mid Buckinghamshire.”

He reiterated his call for fair compensation and a clear, honest timetable if the Government insists on continuing with what he called a “nonsensical railway.”

Related topics:Greg SmithHS2GovernmentParliament
News you can trust since 1832
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice