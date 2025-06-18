Opinion: Greg Smith MP challenges Transport Secretary over latest HS2 delay
Speaking in Parliament, Mr Smith expressed his deep frustration over the Government’s continued failure to deliver promised mitigation measures and a realistic timetable for the project’s completion.
“I have consistently opposed HS2 throughout both this and the last Parliament,” said Mr Smith. “From poor governance to bad decision making, this project has been a catalogue of failure from the outset. Today’s announcement that our communities must endure further disruption is deeply troubling.”
Mr Smith also criticised the lack of accountability, highlighting the repeated unanswered correspondence to Ministers on behalf of his constituents. “It’s unfathomable that the Secretary of State asked me to write again when I’ve already written so many times. Still, I will continue to stand up for the people of Mid Buckinghamshire.”
He reiterated his call for fair compensation and a clear, honest timetable if the Government insists on continuing with what he called a “nonsensical railway.”