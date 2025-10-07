Opinion: Aylesbury MP Laura Kyrke-Smith's column: "Presenting my first Aylesbury Community Champion Award was among my September highlights"

Presenting a community champion award to Jo Cheek (right) at Bedgrove Pump Track

Parliament returned briefly last month after the summer recess and before party conferences, and I’ve continued to be busy across Aylesbury and the villages. It’s always a pleasure to meet residents, businesses, and community groups to hear what matters most to you.

One highlight was presenting the very first Aylesbury Community Champion Award to Jo Cheek, whose leadership made the Bedgrove Pump Track a reality. Jo’s dedication over two years has given children and adults alike a fantastic new space to get active and connect.

I was also delighted to attend the opening of Red Balloon’s new educational centre in Aylesbury. It’s a beautiful, supportive environment for young people who need a different approach to learning — a real testament to Jane Cole and her team’s years of hard work.

At Ivinghoe Beacon, I joined the Icknield Way Association to celebrate new signage for the Great Chalk Way, helping walkers and riders link our countryside to this ancient coast-to-coast route.

At a roundtable on maternal mental health which I co-chaired in Parliament

I’ve held “Meet & Greet” sessions in Whitchurch, spoken with residents in Fairford Leys, and joined the joyful Ganesh Chaturthi festival — a wonderful reminder of our community’s diversity. I also attended Aylesbury Business Buzz, where local entrepreneurs showcased the town’s creativity and energy.

In Parliament, I gave a speech on suicide prevention and co-chaired a roundtable on maternal mental health, bringing together NHS leaders and experts to push for lasting improvements in care. I was also pleased to be reappointed as a Parliamentary Private Secretary, focusing on housing, community empowerment, and homelessness prevention.

Finally, I welcomed the UK’s formal recognition of the State of Palestine — a vital step towards peace for both Palestinians and Israelis.

As always, if there’s anything I can do to help, please get in touch — I’m here to serve our community.