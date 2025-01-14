Laura Kyrke-Smith MP: I want to hear from NHS patients in Aylesbury and the villages

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Winter is the busiest time for the NHS and this year is no exception. The flu season hit earlier than usual and pressures are significant. I pay tribute to all the staff who are working day in day out to serve patients.

The new Government has moved quickly to begin investing in and reforming our NHS. We came to an agreement with the Junior Doctors and their strike action ended. Pay increases of 5.5 per cent for the majority of NHS staff landed in payslips from October and 1,000 additional GPs are being recruited within 12 months.

But we recognise this is just the start. Our population is ageing and it’s right that we have a much bigger conversation about the future of the NHS.

In most countries, your access to healthcare is still determined by your ability to pay. In the US, the average cost of hip replacement surgery is around $40,000.

I wouldn’t trade our model for any other in the world; the principle that healthcare should be universal and free at the point of need is one that I will always defend.

Our NHS is worth fighting for, but it needs to change. That is why the Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Health have launched the largest ever public consultation on the future of the NHS.

They want to hear the voices of patients on the big challenges and opportunities that face us.

The subjects range from digitising patient records to make them easily available via your personal NHS App, through to restoring the link to a regular family doctor and investing in primary care – so that we can prevent many of the illnesses we see today. You can go online at www.change.nhs.uk and make your recommendations.

I want to hear the voices of local patients, so I will also be hosting an in-person NHS Consultation event in Aylesbury on Friday 24 January from 5pm to 7pm.

All constituents in Aylesbury and the villages can apply to take part, but there are only 50 places available, so don't miss out. To secure your place, email me with the subject “NHS Consultation” at [email protected] and let me know any accessibility needs.

Places will be allocated in the order they are received. If you’re unable to attend, you can still share your views at www.change.nhs.uk.